Police Investigate 2 Recent Burglary Incidents in Bristow

Prince William Police are investigating two recent attempts to break into residences through rear doors that occurred a mile apart in Bristow.

According to owner of a residence located in the 12500 block of Moray Firth Way, an incident occurred sometime between 9:30 p.m. Jan. 25 and 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26.

“Entry was attempted into the residence through a rear door which was found damaged,” police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus said. “No entry was made into the residence and no property was reported missing.”

Sometime between 9:00 p.m. Jan. 27 and 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28, someone entered a home in the 12000 block of Elliots Oak Place through a rear door, which was also discovered damaged.

“A computer laptop, jewelry, and a large number of shoes were reported missing,” Probus said.

Police have not indicated that the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

© 2017, Copyright Bristow Beat LLC. All rights reserved.