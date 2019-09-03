UPDATED: Police Investigate 2nd Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Prince William, Labor Day Weekend

UPDATED Sept. 3 at 4:10 p.m.

Virginia State Police Trooper J. Farah is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Prince William County. The crash occurred Sept. 1, 2019 at 7:34 p.m. on Interstate 95 at the 160-mile marker.

Based on witness statements, a 2008 Suzuki GSXR750 motorcycle was southbound on I-95 and weaving in and out traffic when it changed lanes and struck the front of a southbound 2018 BMW X5.

The impact of the crash ejected the motorcyclist from the bike. The motorcyclist, Daniel E. Pittman, 41, of Woodbridge, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The BMW’s 39-year-old female driver from Woodbridge, Va., was not injured in the crash.

The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

The Prince William County Fire and Rescue also assisted at the scene.

Another motorcycle crash over the Labor Day weekend in Prince William County resulted in the death of a 22-year-old woman of Bristow and a 41-year-old man of Gainesville. The crash occurred Saturday, Aug. 31, near the intersection of Lee Highway and Heathcote Boulevard in Gainesville.

