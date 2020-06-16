Police Investigate Acts of Vandalism in Bristow

On June 10 at approximately 7:10 a.m., Prince William Police Officers responded to the area of the 10000 block of Tummel Falls Drive in Bristow for a report of vandalism.

“The letters/images appear to have been spray painted on various pieces of community property such as a light pole and the sidewalk,” said police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr.

A spokesperson for the Braemar residential community said the graffiti has since been removed.

No arrests have been made. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

