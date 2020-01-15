Police Investigate Another Armed Robbery on Sudley Road

Prince William Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect who robbed Sally Beauty Supply store in the Sudley-Manassas area of Prince William, Tuesday.

Officers responded to the Sally Beauty Supply located at 8395 Sudley Road, Jan. 14 at 3:20 p.m.

“A store employee reported to police that an unknown man entered the business and approached the counter,” said police spokesman Apau Richmond. “During the encounter, the suspect implied he was armed and demanded money.”

The suspect fled on foot in the direction of Irongate Way after taking an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5’6”, 140 pounds, approximately 20-years-old and thin build.

He was last seen wearing gray North Face windbreaker pants, gray hooded sweatshirt with black writing on the front and a black scarf covering his face.

This incident follows two other armed robberies that occurred at two 7-Eleven stores in the area on Jan. 12. One was on Sudley Road and other on Sudley Manor Drive both in the Manassas area of Prince William County.

Police do not know if the incidents are related.

“The investigations are still ongoing and no arrests have been made,” Richmond said.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.