Police Investigate Attempted Armed Robbery in Gainesville

Prince William County Police continue to investigate an attempted armed robbery that occurred at the Hallmark store, located at 5047 Wellington Road in Gainesville, the afternoon of Feb. 5.

No suspects have been apprehended as of Wednesday.

An employee of the card and gift store told police that an unknown male entered the store brandishing a handgun and demanding money.

“When an employee refused, the suspect exited the store and fled the area on foot,” police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus.

No one was injured during the incident.

“A police K9 was used to search for the suspect who was not located,” he said.

Police are looking for a white male, 5 feet nine inches, 150lbs with a thin build and brown hair; he was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, blue jeans and a tan hat.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

