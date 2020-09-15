Police Investigate Attempted Break in to Bristow Post Office

Prince William Police Officers responded to the United States Post Office located at 11151 Valley View Drive in Bristow, Sept. 14 at 7:25 a.m., to investigate an attempted burglary.

An employee reported to police that sometime between 5 p.m. on September 12 and 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, entry was attempted into the business through the rear door which was found damaged.

No entry appears to have been made into the business and no property was reported missing.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the

Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.