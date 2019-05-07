Police Investigate Brandishing of Firearm at Nokesville Road, Hornbaker Road

Prince William Police Officers responded to investigate a brandishing, May 6 at 8:45 p.m., that was reported to have occurred near the intersection of Hornbaker Road and Nokesville Road in Manassas (20109) earlier that evening.

“The victims, identified as two adult females, reported to police that they were walking in the area above when a red Honda Civic, occupied by four unknown men, pulled up next to them,” said police spokesperson, Officer Renee Carr. “During the encounter, one of the passengers pointed a silver gun at the victims and pulled the trigger multiple times.”

No projectiles were discharged. The vehicle fled the area.

The victims returned to their home and contacted police. No injuries or property damage was reported.

The victims were only able to describe the occupants as black males.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

