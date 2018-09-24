Police Investigate Bristow Home Burglary

Prince William officers responded to a residence located in the 9800 block of Pear Tree Court in Bristow (20136) to investigate a burglary, Sept 22 at 9 p.m.

The homeowner reported to police that the burglary occurred sometime between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. on September 21.

“There were no signs of forced entry in the home. A projector, cell phone, and money were reported missing,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

