Police Investigate Burglary at Gainesville Church

Prince William Police report that four teens broke into Northern Virginia Baptist Church, last Thursday.

Jan. 31 at 8:06 p.m., officers responded to the Northern Virginia Baptist Church located at 14019 Glenkirk Road in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a burglary.

Church staff reported to police that sometime between 4 p.m. and 4:16 p.m. four juvenile males were seen attempting to gain entry into one of the buildings on the property.

The suspects fled the area on foot when a staff member attempted to confront them.

No entry was made into the building, and no property was reported missing. The investigation continues.

