Police Investigate Chili’s Burglary Attempt

Prince William County Police are investigating an attempted burglary at the Chili’s restaurant located at 4995 Wellington Road in Gainesville.

According to a manager, someone attempted entry into the restaurant through a side door, which was found damaged between 10 p.m. Feb. 11 and 7 a.m. Feb, 12.

Police spokesman, Officer Nathan Probus said no entry was made into the establishment and no property was reported missing.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

