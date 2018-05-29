Police Investigate Costly Damage to Battlefield Athletic Facilities; Animal Parts Strewn About

Prince William Police are investigating extensive damage done to the athletic facilities at Battlefield High School in Haymarket, which was discovered, Tuesday, May 29.

“There were obscene images and profanity spray painted on multiple surfaces causing extensive and costly damages,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus. “There were dead animal parts scattered throughout the premises as well.”

Battlefield parents are raising money as a reward for whomever can come forward and identify the person responsible. The Battlefield High School Athletic Boaster Club has donated $1000.

Bristow Beat will provide more information as it is made available.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

