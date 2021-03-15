Police Investigate Crash Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Catharpin Road

Chad Eldridge Caldwell, 43, of Haymarket, died in a single vehicle motorcycle accident, Sunday night, on Catharpin Road.

Prince William County Police Officers from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of the Catharpin Road and Sudley Road in Manassas to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle, Mar. 14 at 10:35 p.m.

“The investigation revealed that the operator of a 2008 Harley Davidson Night Train motorcycle was traveling north on the Catharpin Road, approaching Sudley Road, when the operator disregarded a posted stop sign and crossed both travel lanes of Sudley Road before striking an embankment on the opposite side of the intersection,” said PIO 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

The operator separated from the motorcycle and struck a tree. The operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, which came off prior to operator striking the tree.

The operator was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries sustained during the crash. The investigation continues.

The operator of the 2008 Harley Davidson Night Train motorcycle was identified as Chad Eldridge Caldwell, 43, of Haymarket

© 2021, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.