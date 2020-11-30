Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Woodbridge

Prince William Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man in Woodbridge, Sunday morning.

Homicide Investigation – Prince William County Police Officers responded to the 4000 block of Westwind Drive in Woodbridge, Nov. 29 at 6 a.m., to investigate a shots fired call,

Residents in the area reported to police that a large group of people were gathered in the aforementioned area when gunshots were fired. Shortly after, all parties dispersed and the police were notified.

While investigating, officers were notified of an adult male who was brought to an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died later as a result of his injuries.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who was present during the altercation who can provide more details as to what occurred.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who was present during the altercation who can provide more details as to what occurred.

The identity of the deceased will be released upon notification of a next-of-kin. More information will be released as it becomes available. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to:www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.