Police Investigate Fatal Crash on Sudley Manor Drive

A Manassas man died in an automobile crash when his car collided with another vehicle on Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas, Wednesday night.

Investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit of the Prince William County Police responded to area of Sudley Manor Drive and Seymour Road in Manassas to investigate a crash, May 15 at 9:29 p.m.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Seymour Road approaching Sudley Manor Drive. A 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Sudley Manor approaching Seymour Road.

The driver of Toyota Corolla entered the intersection attempting to turn left onto northbound Sudley Manor Drive. As the Toyota Corolla entered the intersection, the Chevrolet Silverado collided with driver’s side of the Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, identified as Jingxu Zhou, was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver and two passengers of the Chevrolet Silverado reported minor injuries.

The driver of the 2014 Toyota Corolla was identified as Jingxu Zhou, 55, of Manassas

The driver of the 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was identified as a 22-year-old man of Manassas

The front seat passenger of the Silverado was identified as a 22-year-old man of Manassas

The rear seat passenger of the Silverado was identified as a 3-year-old boy.

