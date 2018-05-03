Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash at Sowder Village

Joseph Daniel Sandrus, 34, of Stafford died Wednesday night when his motorcycle collided with a super-cab truck while traveling on Route 28 near the Sowder Village Shopping Center in Bristow.

On May 2 at 8:34 p.m., investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Nokesville Road and Piper Lane in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle.

According to Sgt. Jonathan Perok spokesperson for the Prince William Police, The investigation revealed that the operator of a 2002 Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle was traveling southbound on Nokesville Road approaching the intersection with Piper Lane.

At the same time, the driver of a 1996 Ford F250, a personal vehicle, was in the left turn lane of northbound Nokesville Road waiting to make a left into the Sowder Village Shopping Center.

The driver of the F250 proceeded to make the left turn, crossing paths with the motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the F250 remained at the scene and was not injured. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The operator of the 2002 Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle was identified as Joseph Daniel Sandrus, 34, of Stafford.

The driver of the 1996 Ford F250 was identified as a 16-year-old male of Nokesville.

The accident occurred at the same intersection where Prince William Police Officer Chris Yung died on December 31, 2012. He was also riding a motorcycle as a motorcycle officer and was 34-years of age.

