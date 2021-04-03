Police Investigate Fatal Shooting at Manassas Mall

Homicide Investigation — On April 2 at 11:16 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the Manassas Mall located at 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided immediate first aid to the men until rescue personnel arrived.

One of the men was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The other man, identified as a 22-year-old, was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries where he is expected to survive.

The investigation revealed that an altercation occurred in the parking lot. During the encounter, shots were fired and the two men where struck. Parties dispersed prior to police arriving at the location.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who was present during the altercation who can provide more details as to what occurred.

No arrest has been made in this incident. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

The deceased was identified as Jahmar Latravern Graves, 34, of Baltimore, Maryland.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

