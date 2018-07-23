Police Investigate Firearms Stolen from Nokesville Home

The Prince William Police are investigating a burglary in which firearms were taken from a Nokesville residence.

July 20 at 2 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 15000 block of Owls Nest Road in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a burglary.The investigation revealed that the burglary occurred between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“There were no signs of forced entry into the home,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “Entry appeared to have been made through an unsecured door.”

Two firearms, ammunition, and other property were reported missing.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

