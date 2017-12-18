Police Investigate Gainesville Burglary

Prince William County Police are investigating a burglary, which occurred last week in the 5900 block of Bowes Creek Place in Gainesville.

According to the homeowner, the incident occurred sometime between 12 p.m. Dec. 13 and 9:30 a.m. Dec. 14.

“The investigation revealed that items were taken from a furnace in the basement,” police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus said.

He reports that there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

