Police Investigate Gunshots at Braemar Residence

Prince William Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 12400 block of Selkirk Circle in Bristow, Sept. 19 at 7:40 p.m., to investigate a shooting.

The homeowner reported to police that sometime between September 1 and September 19, his home was damaged by suspected gunshots.

The investigation revealed that there was damage to the exterior of the rear of the home. No injuries were reported.

