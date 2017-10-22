Police Investigate Indecent Exposure in Bristow

Prince William Police Officers responded to the area of Sir Reynard Lane and Shortbread Way in Bristow to investigate an indecent exposure, October 19 at 3:47 p.m.

“The caller reported to police that she was walking in the above area when she observed an unknown male, possibly a teenager, exposing himself,” said police spokesman, Officer Nathan Probus. “The caller yelled towards the male who immediately fled on foot.”

No injuries were reported and no further contact was made.

The suspect was described as a white male, between 14 and 15 years of age, 5’5” with a thin build and short blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone. You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

