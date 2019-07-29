Police Investigate Indecent Exposure at Bull Run Swim & Raquet Club

Prince William County Police Officers responded to the basketball court of the Bull Run Swim and Racquet Club, at 7615 Monitor Court in Manassas, Prince William, July 27 at 4:46 p.m., to investigate an indecent exposure.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 15-year-old female, was at the above location when she observed an unknown white male exposed himself, said police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr.

The victim left the area and reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police.

No other contact was made between the victim and the suspect. Officers checked the area for the suspect who was not located.

The suspect was described as a white male, 25 years old, 5’9”, with a small build, blond hair and a scraggly beard. He was last seen wearing a hat, a navy-blue shirt, shorts and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

