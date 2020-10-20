Police Investigate Local Carjacking

Prince William Police are investigated a carjacking that occurred in the Manassas area of Prince William County, Monday. The suspect is still at large.

Prince William Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 7300 block of Rokeby Drive in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery, Oct. 19 at 11:48 a.m.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, reported to police that he as cleaning his 2020 Honda Pilot when he was approached by an unknown man.

“During the encounter, the man brandished a firearm before demanding the vehicle keys,” said police spokesperson, 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “The suspect took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area at a high rate of speed.”

No injuries were reported. Officers located the vehicle unoccupied on Lariat Lane. A police K-9 search the area for the suspect who was not located.

Suspect Description: Black male, between 25-35 years of age, 6’2” with short hair. He was last seen wearing a white puffy winter jacket and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

