Police Investigate Murder, Shootings at Tackett’s Mill

One man was killed and two more people injured, Tuesday night, in a shoot out at Tackett’s Mill in the Occoquan/Lake Ridge area.

Prince William Police Officers responded to the 12700 block of Harbor Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting, Dec. 22 at 9:31 p.m.

Police initially located two victims, a 22-year-old man and an 18- year-old woman, in the parking lot of the Tackett’s Mill shopping complex. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided immediate first aid to the victims until rescue personnel arrived.

Soon, others located a third individual, a 19-year-old man, on Tackett’s Village Square, who was also suffering from gunshot injuries. Officers provided immediate first aid to that man until he and the two victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A short time later, the male victim, Matthew Joseph Costanzo, 22 of Woodbridge, died at the hospital, as a result of his injuries.

A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police aided in the search for any suspects involved in the encounter.

During the search, a man was located on Gorham Way and was detained without incident. That individual, later identified as Daquil Raheem Smith, was subsequently determined to have been involved in the shooting.

The Encounter Leading Up to the Shooting

The investigation revealed that two vehicles arrived in the parking lot of the shopping complex to conduct a narcotics transaction.

One vehicle was occupied by Smith and the 19-year-old man who was located with gunshot injuries on Tacketts Village Square. The other vehicle was occupied by the victims and a third man.

During the encounter, the accused and the other suspect fired into the second vehicle, striking the two victims. The third male occupant in the second vehicle was not injured.

Immediately after the shooting, the suspects fled on foot, and police were contacted. Following the investigation, detectives with the Homicide Unit arrested the accused in connection to the shooting.

Additional charges are pending against the 19-year-old male suspect who remains hospitalized. The female victim sustained serious injuries and is expected to survive. The investigation continues.

Police arrested Daquil Raheem Smith, 19, of the 6900 block of Garman Street in Philadelphia, PA., on Dec. 22. He was charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

His court date is pending. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information regarding the incident listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

