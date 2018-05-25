Police Investigate Prince William Off-Duty Sheriff Shooting Brandishing Gun

An off-duty Prince William County sheriff’s deputy shot and injured an adult man who was branding a gun and firing in the air, during an incident in Manassas, Thursday. The Prince William Police Department and Sheriff’s Office will be conducting separate investigations into the incident.

Prince William Officers responded to the Fields of Manassas apartment complex located in the 7400 block of Willoughby Lane in Manassas (20109), May 24 at 11:16 p.m., to investigate a shots fired call. When officers arrived in the area, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man was transported to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released.

According to police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok, the investigation revealed that a large group had gathered at the apartment complex and were actively fighting. At one point, someone in the group brandished a firearm and fired multiple times into the air. The gunfire prompted several residents in the complex to contact the Public Safety Communications Center.”

“Prior to officers arriving, a security resident of the apartment complex, identified as an off-duty Prince William County sheriff’s deputy, confronted multiple individuals who were running from the area, said Perok. “During the encounter, the deputy, who was armed and not in uniform, fired a handgun and struck the adult male initially located by officers.”

Prince William County police officers began arriving in the area shortly thereafter. The deputy was not injured and no other injuries or property damage were reported. A police K-9 and helicopter from Fairfax County police assisted with an area search for individuals involved in the fight. Multiple individuals were subsequently detained.

The Prince William County Police Department is the lead agency handling this investigation, said Perok. The Prince William County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a separate administrative investigation into the incident. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

