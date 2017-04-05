Police Investigate Residential Burglary in Haymarket

Prince William Police responded to a report of a residential burglary in the greater Haymarket area, Monday evening, but found no signs of forced entry.

April 3 at 9:20 p.m., officers arrived at 4300 block of Mountain View Drive in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a residential burglary.

“The homeowner reported to police that the burglary occurred sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 9:20 p.m,” said police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus.

The investigation revealed that there were no signs of forced entry into the residence and no property was reported missing.

