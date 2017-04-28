Police Investigate Residential Burglary in Nokesville

Prince William County Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a residence in the 13000 block of Nokesville Road in Nokesville.

According to the homeowner, the incident occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. April 25.

“The investigation revealed that entry was made into the residence through the front door which was found damaged,” police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus said.

The owner found an interior room ransacked, but no property was reported missing.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

© 2017, Staff. All rights reserved.