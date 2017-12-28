Police Investigate Road Rage Shooting in Nokesville

An unidentified individual fired into the rear of a car traveling through Nokesville Monday evening, Prince William County Police reported.

A 33-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man told police they heard multiple gunshots coming from behind them as they were traveling eastbound on Aden Road from Fleetwood Drive from a family member’s residence in Stafford County.

According to the couple, a black Infiniti 4-door sedan attempted to pass their vehicle in a no passing area.

“After passing, the suspect vehicle got behind another slower moving vehicle ahead of the victims,” police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus said. “At one point, the suspect vehicle pulled off to the shoulder and got back behind the victim’s vehicle; when the victims were in the above area, they heard the gunshots before the suspect vehicle sped off.”

The couple found a gunshot hole near the taillight; neither sustained injuries in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

