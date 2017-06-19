Police Investigate Shooting in Woodbridge

Prince William Officers responded to a residence located in the 12000 block of Cinnamon Street in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting, June 17 at approximately 11:17 p.m.

“Officers arrived at the home and located the victim, a 36-year-old man from Woodbridge, suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body,” said police spokesman Officer Alex Eguino.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau are currently investigating the incident.

More information will be released when available. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contract police by calling 703-792-6500.

The investigation continues.

This information was sent to news organizations via email by the Prince William Police, June 19, 2017.

