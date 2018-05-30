Police Investigate Shots Fired into Nokesville Home

Prince William County Police responded to 11100 block of Morla Lane in Nokesville Saturday evening for reports of shots fired into an occupied dwelling.

According to police, a resident found a bullet lodged in an exterior wall.

“The caller stated that the incident occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on May 26 and 8 a.m. on May 27,” police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus said.

No one was injured or other property was damaged, he said.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

