Police are Looking for 3 Individuals Accused in Residential Assault

Police are looking for a black Honda Civic with a yellow stripe on its side in connection with a crime in which three individuals forced their way into a resident’s house and assaulted the occupants.

October 27 at 8:11 p.m., Prince William Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 11700 block of Gascony Place in Lake Ridge to investigate an assault.

The investigation revealed three unknown individuals forcibly entered a residence in the above area and assaulted the occupants.

The incident initially began as a road rage encounter involving the 19-year-old resident of the home, said police spokesman, Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

“The suspect vehicle occupied by the three assailants followed the resident to his home in the above area where the suspects forced their way inside,” said Perok. “Once inside, the suspects assaulted two other occupants of the home, a 43-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman.”

One of the suspects, a woman, was armed with handgun while the other two suspects, both men, were armed with an edged object and a baseball bat.

The female victim was initially armed with the bat for self-defense when it was taken by one of the suspects and used on the male victim.

The suspects eventually left the residence and police were contacted. The male victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspects were not located.

Suspects Descriptions:

Hispanic male, unknown age, 6’0”, 175 pounds with a muscular build, light complexion, short hair, a goatee and a tattoo on his forearm. Last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khakis shorts and a silver necklace.

Black male, unknown age, 6’2”, 200 pounds with a muscular build, dark complexion, brown hair, unshaven face and a tattoo on his forearm. Last seen wearing black jacket and black bandana.

Black female, unknown age, 5’4”, 170 pounds with a heavy build, dark complexion and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants and purple bandana.

Vehicle Description: The suspect vehicle was described as a black Honda Civic with a yellow stripe on the side.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone. You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.