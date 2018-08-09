Police Looking for Suspect in Somerset Crossing Larceny, 2 Arrested

Prince William Police have made two arrests in a series of automobile larcenies and burglaries at Somerset Crossing in Gainesville, but they are still searching for one man.

Since June 28, detectives with the Property Crimes Unit have been investigating a series of larceny from autos and a related burglary that occurred in the Somerset Crossing area of Gainesville on June 28.

The investigation revealed that a credit card stolen from a vehicle was used at various locations in the Dale City area on June 29.

“Detectives obtained surveillance footage and were working to identify the suspects involved when they received notification that a stolen watch had been pawned at a business in Woodbridge on July 2,” said police spokesperson Office Nathan Probus.

Upon further investigation, detectives were able to identify and arrest two suspects involved on July 31 during a search warrant at a residence on Kempair Drive.

Detectives also obtained arrest warrants for a third suspect, identified as Andre Jordan Wooding. Attempts to located Wooding have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.

Wanted: [Photo from June of 2016]

Police are looking for suspect Andre Jordan Wooding, 18, of the 4900 block of Kirwyn Court in Woodbridge

Wooding is described as a black male, 5’11”, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He is wanted for 1 count of burglary, 2 counts of grand larceny, 1 count of credit card theft, and 2 counts of trespassing into vehicles.

Arrested on July 31:

Prince William Police arrested Isaiah Faison Boomer, 18, of 4805 Kempair Drive in Woodbridge.

He was charged with 1 count of burglary, 2 counts of grand larceny, 1 count of credit card theft, and 2 counts of trespassing into vehicles

His court date was set for August 21, 2018. He is being held on a $5,000 secured bond.

They also arrested Danilzon Manuel Ruiz Torres, 20, of 4115 Glendale Road in Woodbridge [No Photo Available]. He was charged with possession of stolen property

His court date has been set for August 21, 2018. He is being released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

