Police: Manassas Man Missing, Endangered

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Rafael Antonio Ramos Marrero, age 45, of Manassas.

Family members reported to police that Rafael was last seen leaving his residence on Englewood Farms Dr in Manassas (20112) around 11 p.m., October 13.

Family members contacted police Monday morning when Rafael did not show up to work.

Rafael is believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may need assistance which qualifies him as endangered. Rafael may be driving a 2016, white Toyota 4Runner with VA tags: VNE-9152.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Rafael Antonio Ramos Marrero is described as a white male, 45 years of age, 6’01″, 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white and grey sweater, dark blue jeans, and tan loafer style shoes.

