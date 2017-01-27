POLICE: Nokesville Man Killed in Crash, Ran Red Light

Investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit of the Prince William County Police Department determined that Clive Allison Alderman, Jr., 87, who died in a fatal car crash Dec. 20, ran a red light.

The investigation revealed that Alderman, who was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima, was traveling eastbound on Vint Hill Road approaching the intersection of Nokesville Road in Bristow, when, for unknown reasons, proceeded through a red light and collided with the driver of a 2015 Kia Sorento who was traveling southbound on Nokesville Road.

“The driver of the Kia Sorento [a 32-year-old man of Catlett] reported minor injuries and was treated at the scene,” police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus said.

Alderman was flown to a local hospital where he later died Jan. 2.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said speed, alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

