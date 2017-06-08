Police Notice of Endangered Man Missing from Manassas

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered adult, Joon Young Park.

“June 8 at 5:07 p.m., officers responded to the 10200 block of Balls Ford Road in Manassas to investigate a missing person,” said police spokesperson Officer Steven Mattos. “The investigation revealed that Mr. Park was last seen on foot in the area of Balls Ford Road in the evening hours of June 5.”

Mr. Park may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

Joon Young Park is described as an Asian male, 26-years-old, 5’5”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes. At this time, police do not have a clothing description.

