UPDATE: Missing Endangered Adult Male of Manassas Located

UPDATED: June 22 at 4:35 p.m.

“Mr. Haynes, who was reported missing and endangered last evening, has been located and is safe,” said a Prince William Police spokesman.

Original Story:

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered adult, Bradley Mark Haynes.

“The investigation revealed that Haynes recently came to the area and was staying with a friend. Haynes voluntarily walked away from the friend’s residence located in the 11700 block of Wisteria Pond Way in Manassas (20109) around 9 p.m. on June 21 and may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as being endangered,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus.

Haynes was last seen in the area of Ashton Avenue and Crestwood Drive and is still believed to be in the area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

Bradley Mark Haynes is described as a white male, 35-years-old, 6’00”, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing green and white shirt, dark shorts, and black tennis shoes.

Information sent by the Prince William County Police Department, June 22, 2017.

