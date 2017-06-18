UPDATE: Gainesville Man Located Safe

UPDATE: June 19 at 9:30 p.m.

According to the Prince William Police, Kurtis Murphy who was reported missing and endangered, has been located and is safe.

Original Story:

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered adult, Kurtis Patrick Murphy.

“The investigation revealed that Mr. Murphy was last seen leaving his residence located in the 13700 block of Jabielle Terrace in Gainesville around 7 a.m.,” said police spokesperson Officer Alex R. Eguino.

Murphy may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered. He may also be driving a black 2008 GMC Denali with VA Tags XCL-1376.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

Kurtis Patrick Murphy is described as a white male, 47 years of age, 6’0″, 200 pounds with glasses, green eyes and brown hair. There is no clothing description available at this time.

