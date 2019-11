UPDATED: Police Report Senior Missing from Bristow

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT ON NOVEMBER 1, 2019 AT 1000 HOURS.

THE PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR ABDUL SATAR MUSAWIR, WHITE, MALE, 69 YEARS OLD, 5’04”, 150 lbs., WITH BROWN EYES AND GRAY HAIR.

LAST SEEN ON OCTOBER 31, 2019, AT 1500 HOURS IN THE 12000 BLOCK OF MAGIC SPRING WAY, BRISTOW, VIRGINIA. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A LONG SLEEVE GRAY SHIRT WITH A BLUE T-SHIRT AND GRAY PANTS.

THE MISSING SENIOR SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT AND THE DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HIS HEALTH AND SAFETY AS DETERMINED BY THE INVESTIGATING AGENCY.

PLEASE CONTACT THE PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH ANY INFORMATION REGARDING HIS WHEREABOUTS AT 703-796-6500 OR YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT http://www.vasenioralert.com

UPDATE: Nov. 1 at 1:05 p.m.

A resident is organizing a search party to search for Mr. Muzir throughout the neighborhood.

As posted on Bristow Beat’s Facebook page:

Kellye Pirzad Annibell Update 12:30pm….Need as many volunteers to meet at below address (any time frame) to knock on doors to ask for permission to check backyards, sheds, decks etc. High School students welcome (will give volunteer hours). Please come to the below address prior to canvassing. Thank you! 💕

12634 Magic Springs Dr.

Bristow, Va 20136

