Police Report Suspicious Person Incidents Unrelated

Following an investigation, Prince William County Police have determined that two reports of suspicious person Jan. 2 in the area of Nokesville Road in Manassas were not related.

According to police, detectives with the Intel Unit reviewed video surveillance footage of the incidents.

“The investigation revealed that two separate men, with no relation or connection, approached the females asking for directions with no apparent criminal intent,” police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus said.

Police initially reported that at 2:20 p.m., an unknown man approached a 17-year-old female for help programming a GPS and asked her to get in his car. A second incident involving a 20-year-old woman occurred 8:40 p.m. outside of the McDonalds located at 9900 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“The incidents were only reported to police after a tweet inaccurately describing the initial encounter at the Target went viral and was viewed by one of the parties involved in the second encounter at the McDonalds,” Probus said.

