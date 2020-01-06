Police Request Continued Assistance to Locate Missing Catharpin Teen

MISSING PERSON CONTINUED ASSISTANCE REQUESTED:

The Prince William County Police Department continues to ask for assistance regarding the whereabouts of Ada Hernandez-Pineda, who was reported as missing and endangered to police on October 18.

Ada was last seen leaving her residence on Boxwood Farm Drive in the Catharpin area of Prince William County at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2019.

While detectives continue to believe Ada is missing under voluntary circumstances, there also remains a concern for her safety.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this juvenile is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Ada Hernandez-Pineda is described as a Hispanic female, 16 years of age, 5’ 1”, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes

It is unknown what Ada may be currently wearing.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.