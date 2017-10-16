Police Respond to Bristow Alarm

Prince William Police Officers responded to a residence in the 8600 block of Farnham Way in Bristow to investigate an alarm activation, October 15 at 12:54 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located a window which was damaged,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus. “Upon searching the residence, it was determined no entry was made and no property was missing.”

A police K-9 and officers searched the surrounding area for any suspects who were not located.

Police are calling it an “attempted residential burglary.”

