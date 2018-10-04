Police Respond to Bristow Burglary

Prince William Police responded to a burglary of a home in Bristow in which the intruder entered the home while the residents were asleep.

October 4 at 2:33 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 13100 block of Scottish Hunt Lane in Bristow (20136) to investigate a burglary in progress.

“The homeowners reported to police that they were asleep in an upstairs bedroom when they woke to the sound of someone running down the stairs to the basement area of the home,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “Upon checking the residences, multiple doors were found to be open.”

There were no signs of forced entry into the residence. The intruder was not seen. A key was reported missing.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.