Police Respond to Strong-Arm Robbery in Kingsbrooke

The Prince William County Police are searching for a man who robbed a woman outside her Bristow home two days before Christmas.

Prince William Officers responded to the 13500 block of Colesmire Gate Way in Bristow (20136) to investigate a robbery, on Dec. 23 at 5:28 p.m.

“The victim, a 55-year-old woman, reported to police that she was unloading some groceries from her vehicle when she was approached from behind by an unknown male wearing a black hoodie, which covered his face,” said police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus.

During the encounter, the suspect pinned the victim against the back of her vehicle and demanded money. The suspect took the victim’s debit card before fleeing the area on foot.

Officers searched the surrounding area for the suspect who was not located. No injuries were reported. There is no suspect description available at this time. The investigation continues.

