Police Say Domestic Assault Preceeded Dumfries Murder/Suicide

Submitted by the Prince William County Police Department

Detectives with the Prince William Police Department have identified the man and woman involved in the murder/suicide incident that occurred at a residence on Marjon Court in Dumfries on March 20.

The investigation revealed that the day prior, March 19, at 12:03 p.m., the victim, Lemlem Hayelu Habte, reported to police that she was involved in a verbal altercation with her husband, Christopher Andre Quincer, at their home on Balsam Street in Woodbridge.

According to the report, the altercation escalated when the husband physically assaulted the victim. A family member who was present in the home at the time heard the altercation and was able to separate the two parties.

The husband fled the residence and police were contacted.

The victim reported minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Following the investigation, officers obtained a misdemeanor warrant for domestic assault & battery against the husband and an Emergency Protective Order (EPO).

After the victim was treated, she was escorted from the hospital back to the Balsam Street residence by police. Officers checked the home and did not locate the husband.

Later that evening, the victim reportedly left the residence to stay with family at the Marjon Court address in Dumfries.

Officers went back to the Balsam Street residence later that night in an attempt to locate the husband to serve the warrant and EPO. The husband was not at the home at that time, and officers were unable to obtain any additional information on his whereabouts.

At approximately 10 a.m. on March 20, the husband drove to the address on Marjon Court where he confronted the victim. During that encounter, the husband shot the victim before shooting himself.

Both parties were pronounced dead at the scene. Other occupants were present in the home at the time of the shooting and contacted police. No additional injuries were reported.

The victim was identified as Lemlem Hayelu Habte, 35, of Woodbridge

The husband was identified as Christopher Andre Quincer, 44, of Woodbridge

