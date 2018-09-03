Police Say: No Attempted Kidnapping Occurred in Gainesville

Last week, a local mother shared on social media that her young son was approached by a man in the Virginia Gate Shopping Center who appeared to have grabbed the child. She feared he was trying to kidnap him.

The woman called the police, who investigated the matter.

After watching the security footage, and conducting an investigation, the Prince William Police ruled there was “no crime, or wrongdoing,” said spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

There was initial confusion as to what occurred but we’ve reviewed the video and this was nothing more than an accidental bump in by the kid and the man. He never grabbed or attempted to grab the child, just accidentally bumped into the kid and kept walking. The mother was advised of what happened after we looked at the video and confirmed nothing criminal occurred.

The woman appears to have removed her post.

We advise that while parents should always be cautious, nonetheless, you can spread the word that there is no known suspected kidnapper on the loose in Gainesville.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.