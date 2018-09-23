Police Search for Driver in Gainesville Hit in Run that Killed Teen

Prince William Police are searching for the driver who hit a 17-year-old pedestrian in Gainesville who jumped out the vehicle, likely expecting it be struck by the approaching car. The teen boy died at the scene.

Investigators from the Prince William Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Sudley Road near Catharpin Road in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian, September 22 at 2:29 a.m.

The investigation revealed a white, 4-door sedan was traveling westbound on Sudley Road when the vehicle struck a pedestrian, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile.

The juvenile, a family member, and co-worker were completing a sealcoat job of a driveway at a residence in the above area at the time of the collision.

Just prior to the collision, the juvenile and the family member were sitting inside of a parked truck facing the wrong direction on Sudley Road with the vehicle headlights on. Neither party were wearing reflective vests nor were roadway signs or cones in place along the roadway warning of the obstruction.

The white sedan was traveling westbound and approached the truck facing eastbound in the wrong travel lane. The speed limit along Sudley Road in the area is posted 50 miles per hour.

“Believing the sedan would strike the truck, the juvenile and family member exited the vehicle. The family member was able to safely get out of the roadway while the juvenile exited the truck and attempted to cross the adjacent eastbound travel lane,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

At the same time, the sedan swerved around the truck and struck the juvenile while he attempted to cross in the roadway.

The striking vehicle stopped a short distance away from the scene before continuing westbound on Sudley Road. The driver never exited the vehicle. The juvenile died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. Investigators are working to identity the driver of the striking vehicle. Due to legal restrictions, the identity of the juvenile victim is being withheld.

Identified: The pedestrian was identified as a 17-year-old male of Maryland.

Striking Vehicle Description: A white, 4-door sedan with possible damage to the front, driver’s side headlight.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.