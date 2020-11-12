Police Search for Fredericksburg Man Wanted for Child Rape, Forcible Sodomy

Prince William County Detectives with the Special Victims Unit, in conjunction with Child Protective Services, began on Aug. 3 an investigation into a rape that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Manassas area of Prince William County between January 2012 and September 2013.

“The investigation revealed that the victim, who was between 5-6 years of age at the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted by a family member, identified as the accused [Odin Oswaldo Polanco Villeda] on more than one occasion,” said police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr.

The victim disclosed the incidents to a family member who contacted the police in July 2020.

Following the investigation, on Nov. 10, 2020 detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Odin Oswaldo Polanco Villeda.

Attempts to locate the accused were unsuccessful.

Wanted for rape and forcible sodomy Odin Oswaldo Polanco Villeda, 43, of the 900 block of Dewberry Drive in Fredericksburg. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’4”, 120 pounds., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

