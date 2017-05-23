Police Search for Gainesville Bank Robbery Suspect
Prince William County Police are searching for an individual who robbed the Wells Fargo Bank branch in Gainesville Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, the suspect walked into the bank at 3:35 p.m., located at 7591 Somerset Crossing Drive, and passed a note demanding money.
“The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area on foot,” police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus said.
The suspect did not brandish a weapon and no one was injured during the incident.
“A police K-9 and helicopter are currently checking the surrounding area for the suspect,” Probus said.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male, between 30-40 years of age, 5 feet 9-10 inches, 160 lbs with a thin build, last seen wearing an orange construction vest, yellow hard hat, a dark hoodie, dark blue pants, blue gloves and clear goggles.
Residents should expect a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.
