Police Search for Gainesville Burger King Robber

Prince William Police Officers responded to the Burger King located at 7640 Linton Hall Road in Gainesville to investigate a “strong-armed robbery,” October 17 at 10:28 a.m.

“Employees and several witnesses reported to police that an unknown male walked into the restaurant and approached the counter,” said police spokesman, Officer Nathan Probus. “When the cash register was opened after the suspect placed an order, he reached across the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money from the register as the cashier attempted to stop him.”

The suspect then fled the area in a blue Ford Explorer. Officers searched the area for the suspect and the vehicle which were not found.

No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Police describe the suspect as a white male, mid 50s, 6’00”, 190 pounds with a thin build, with collar length hair and a crooked tooth. He was last seen wearing a red and white hat, long-sleeved grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone. You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

