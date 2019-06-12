Police Search for Girl Missing from Bristow YFT

MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE:

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Sean’te Monae Thomas.

The investigation revealed that Sean’te left the Youth For Tomorrow facility located in the Bristow area of Prince William County on June 10, at approximately 8:30 p.m. with other juveniles.

Indications at the time of the initial report indicated Sean’te may be trying to return to the San Bernardino, CA area.

She is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may need assistance, which qualifies her as endangered.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Sean’te Monae Thomas is described as a black female, 15 years of age, 5’6″, 138lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

No known clothing description.

