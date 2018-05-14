Police Search for Man Who Brandished Gun at Gainesville Promenade

Prince William Police are searching for a man who brandished a handgun at The Virginia Gateway Promenade in Gainesville, Saturday.

On May 12 at 7:33 p.m., officers responded to the 13900 block of Promenade Commons Street in Gainesville to investigate a brandishing.

The victims, two 28-year-old men of Haymarket, reported to police that a motorcycle was parked in the hash marks adjacent to a handicap spot.

According to police spokesperson Office Adam Beard, one of the victims placed a business card on the motorcycle, to inform the owner that parking in that space makes it difficult for disabled people to enter and exit their vehicles.

The victims then entered the business and were approached by the driver of the motorcycle.

The driver brandished a handgun and threatened the victims, before fleeing the area. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25 years of age, 6’ 0”, 230 pounds, with a heavy build, short red hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black motorcycle vest, black shirt, black jeans, and black boots.

The vehicle is described as a black cruiser-style motorcycle.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

